Left Menu

EU Nations Grapple with Tougher Migration Policies Amid Rising Tensions

EU leaders at a summit in Brussels emphasized the need for stricter policies to handle illegal migration while recognizing that reaching consensus would take time. Internal disagreements persist, with nations like Poland suggesting suspension of asylum rights influenced by geopolitical tensions, particularly with Russia and Belarus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:19 IST
EU Nations Grapple with Tougher Migration Policies Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid rising geopolitical tensions, European Union leaders congregated in Brussels on Thursday to deliberate tougher measures to tackle illegal migration. The summit saw an acknowledgment that finalizing new policies would require considerable negotiation time.

Countries like Poland and the Baltic states urged for a unified EU front against Russia and Belarus using migrants as geopolitical tools. Despite fewer illegal migrations compared to 2015, concerns persist across member countries.

The proposed Migration Pact has not alleviated these concerns, as some nations, including Germany and Hungary, have resorted to border controls and departures from Schengen principles, signaling an unwavering internal divide on migration strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024