EU Nations Grapple with Tougher Migration Policies Amid Rising Tensions

Amid rising geopolitical tensions, European Union leaders congregated in Brussels on Thursday to deliberate tougher measures to tackle illegal migration. The summit saw an acknowledgment that finalizing new policies would require considerable negotiation time.

Countries like Poland and the Baltic states urged for a unified EU front against Russia and Belarus using migrants as geopolitical tools. Despite fewer illegal migrations compared to 2015, concerns persist across member countries.

The proposed Migration Pact has not alleviated these concerns, as some nations, including Germany and Hungary, have resorted to border controls and departures from Schengen principles, signaling an unwavering internal divide on migration strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)