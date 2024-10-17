Left Menu

Tragedy in Dry Bihar: Illegal Liquor Claims 36 Lives

The Congress blamed the NDA government for the deaths caused by spurious liquor in Bihar's Siwan and Saran districts. Despite a liquor ban, illegal sales continue, resulting in numerous fatalities. Congress leaders demand strict action against those responsible and question the effectiveness of the state government's measures.

  Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of the NDA government's leadership, the Congress has condemned the rampant illegal liquor trade in Bihar, following the tragic deaths of 36 individuals in Siwan and Saran districts.

Despite a statewide liquor ban, the persistence of unlawful sales not only continues but claims lives, highlighting grave lapses in regulatory enforcement.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have publicly called out the state's administration, urging severe penalties for perpetrators and immediate corrective action to prevent further tragedies.

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

