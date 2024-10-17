Diplomatic Tensions: India-Canada Standoff Over Sikh Leader's Murder

Diplomatic ties between India and Canada have reached a critical point following murder allegations. Ottawa accuses Indian agents of involvement in a Sikh leader's murder on Canadian soil, straining the bilateral relationship.

India's foreign ministry has expressed bewilderment over Canada's inaction on 26 pending extradition requests, including the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police links Indian government agents to the gang in the controversial murder case, which is central to this diplomatic spat.

With Canada alleging interference from India, both countries have expelled six diplomats from each side as tensions escalate. India refutes these allegations, insisting the claims are unsupported by evidence, while the U.S. acknowledges India's cooperation in a related investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)