Diplomatic Tensions: India-Canada Standoff Over Sikh Leader's Murder

The diplomatic relationship between India and Canada has frayed following allegations from Ottawa that Indian agents were linked to a Sikh leader's murder in Canada. India requested action on extradition cases and refuted Canada's claims. Six diplomats were expelled amid rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:59 IST
Diplomatic ties between India and Canada have reached a critical point following murder allegations. Ottawa accuses Indian agents of involvement in a Sikh leader's murder on Canadian soil, straining the bilateral relationship.

India's foreign ministry has expressed bewilderment over Canada's inaction on 26 pending extradition requests, including the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police links Indian government agents to the gang in the controversial murder case, which is central to this diplomatic spat.

With Canada alleging interference from India, both countries have expelled six diplomats from each side as tensions escalate. India refutes these allegations, insisting the claims are unsupported by evidence, while the U.S. acknowledges India's cooperation in a related investigation.

