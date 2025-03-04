Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde Resigns Amid Murder Allegations

Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde resigned after his aide was implicated in a village sarpanch's murder. Munde faced pressure to quit amid state-wide outrage over viral gruesome images and demands from both opposition and coalition members. His resignation is seen as a setback for the Mahayuti government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:56 IST
Resignation
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde resigned from his cabinet position following accusations linking his aide, Walmik Karad, to the brutal murder of a village sarpanch. The resignation was tendered amidst mounting evidence and public outcry over the crime.

The decision comes as a significant blow to the Mahayuti government, which had only recently taken office, and highlights deepening political tensions in the state. Gruesome images and videos related to the crime, which surfaced on social media, intensified calls for Munde's removal at both grassroots and legislative levels.

Munde cited his conscience and health as reasons for stepping down, but pressure had been building from opposition parties, state citizens, and allies within the BJP-led coalition. The situation draws attention to governance challenges and law-and-order issues currently facing Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

