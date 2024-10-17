Left Menu

Delhi Court to Decide Satyendar Jain's Bail in Money Laundering Case

A Delhi court is preparing to issue its decision on the bail application of AAP leader Satyendar Jain, who is accused in a money laundering case. Arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in 2022, Jain is currently in judicial custody. The ED opposes bail due to concerns about possible witness tampering or flight risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The decision on AAP leader Satyendar Jain's bail application is expected to be handed down by a Delhi court on Friday. Jain is detained in a money laundering case.

Jain was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30, 2022, accused of channeling money through several companies allegedly associated with him. He remains under judicial custody.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal reserved his ruling after hearing arguments from both Jain's defense and the ED, who fear his release could jeopardize their case by enabling witness tampering or flight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

