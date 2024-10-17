Delhi Court to Decide Satyendar Jain's Bail in Money Laundering Case

The decision on AAP leader Satyendar Jain's bail application is expected to be handed down by a Delhi court on Friday. Jain is detained in a money laundering case.

Jain was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30, 2022, accused of channeling money through several companies allegedly associated with him. He remains under judicial custody.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal reserved his ruling after hearing arguments from both Jain's defense and the ED, who fear his release could jeopardize their case by enabling witness tampering or flight.

