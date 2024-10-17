Left Menu

Court Acquits Duo in Harassment Case After Eight-Year Legal Battle

A court has acquitted two men accused of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation, citing insufficient evidence. Despite the complainant and eyewitnesses, the prosecution couldn't substantiate charges against Mohammed Vasim and Bobby, leading to their acquittal after an eight-year judicial process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An eight-year-old sexual harassment case ended with a Delhi court acquitting the accused, citing inadequate evidence provided by the prosecution.

Additional Sessions Judge Vandana Jain deliberated over the testimonies in the case against Mohammed Vasim and Bobby, who were charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The prosecution failed to persuade the court, as key testimonies turned hostile and lacked reliability, leading to a verdict in favor of the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

