Left Menu

AI Revolutionizes Indian Parliament's Accessibility

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced that India's Parliament is utilizing artificial intelligence to enhance record-keeping and improve accessibility by providing speeches in multiple languages. Recognized globally, these tech-driven approaches aim to create a more inclusive and sustainable parliamentary environment. Birla also engaged with various international delegations to bolster diplomatic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:51 IST
AI Revolutionizes Indian Parliament's Accessibility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Om Birla, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, revealed on Thursday that India's Parliament is adopting artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to modernize record-keeping and facilitate access to speeches and information in multiple languages for citizens.

During a speech at the conclusion of the 149th assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Birla emphasized the importance of catering to multilingual societies like India, ensuring parliamentarians can communicate in their chosen languages. This tech integration aims to make parliamentary proceedings more accessible and people-friendly.

Highlighting international recognition, Birla noted that global parliamentary bodies appreciated India's initiative for a green, tech-driven, and paperless Parliament. Engaging with over 100 countries at the forum, he underscored the global acknowledgment of PRIDE as a center for Parliamentary training. His interactions reinforced India's achievements in inclusive and sustainable growth. In meetings with counterparts from various nations, Birla stressed the importance of robust international relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024