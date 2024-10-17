AI Revolutionizes Indian Parliament's Accessibility
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced that India's Parliament is utilizing artificial intelligence to enhance record-keeping and improve accessibility by providing speeches in multiple languages. Recognized globally, these tech-driven approaches aim to create a more inclusive and sustainable parliamentary environment. Birla also engaged with various international delegations to bolster diplomatic ties.
Om Birla, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, revealed on Thursday that India's Parliament is adopting artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to modernize record-keeping and facilitate access to speeches and information in multiple languages for citizens.
During a speech at the conclusion of the 149th assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Birla emphasized the importance of catering to multilingual societies like India, ensuring parliamentarians can communicate in their chosen languages. This tech integration aims to make parliamentary proceedings more accessible and people-friendly.
Highlighting international recognition, Birla noted that global parliamentary bodies appreciated India's initiative for a green, tech-driven, and paperless Parliament. Engaging with over 100 countries at the forum, he underscored the global acknowledgment of PRIDE as a center for Parliamentary training. His interactions reinforced India's achievements in inclusive and sustainable growth. In meetings with counterparts from various nations, Birla stressed the importance of robust international relationships.
