Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have criticized the BJP for allegedly using police force against protesting tribals in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district. The protest, concerning the proposed Parsa coal mine, resulted in a scuffle between villagers and police, leading to injuries and further allegations of governmental oppression.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a strong stance against the BJP on Thursday, condemning their alleged use of police force against protesting tribal villagers in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district. Gandhi accused the 'anti-Bahujan BJP' of endangering both citizens and the environment.
The controversy erupted after a clash between police and villagers protesting against tree felling for the planned Parsa coal mine. The police reported that eight officers and two revenue workers were injured in the altercation, while activists claimed that the police used force on the protesters.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also criticized the BJP, arguing that oppressing tribal communities has become party policy. She contended that protests are being met with force, questioning the protection of tribal rights in areas like Hasdeo Aranya.
