Left Menu

Israel Secures Key Pay Hike for Police Force Amid Security Challenges

An agreement was reached in Israel to raise police salaries, seen as crucial for maintaining law enforcement and national security. This decision follows extensive negotiations and is expected to boost recruitment and retention of quality personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:04 IST
Israel Secures Key Pay Hike for Police Force Amid Security Challenges
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

An agreement in principle has been finalized to increase salaries for Israeli police officers, following extensive negotiations. Police Commissioner Danny Levy has expressed relief, describing the decision as a vital step to ensuring the safety and security of the nation's residents.

The salary hike resolves a complex issue that has been subject of substantial debate since 2023. It marks the culmination of persistent negotiations involving the Pay Commissioner, former Minister of National Security MK Itamar Ben Gvir, Deputy Minister Haim Katz, and the Prison Service.

Levy emphasized that fair compensation is crucial for maintaining a strong police force capable of attracting and retaining high-caliber personnel. He noted that officers are on the frontline of security, often risking their lives in their commitment to duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025