Israel Secures Key Pay Hike for Police Force Amid Security Challenges

An agreement in principle has been finalized to increase salaries for Israeli police officers, following extensive negotiations. Police Commissioner Danny Levy has expressed relief, describing the decision as a vital step to ensuring the safety and security of the nation's residents.

The salary hike resolves a complex issue that has been subject of substantial debate since 2023. It marks the culmination of persistent negotiations involving the Pay Commissioner, former Minister of National Security MK Itamar Ben Gvir, Deputy Minister Haim Katz, and the Prison Service.

Levy emphasized that fair compensation is crucial for maintaining a strong police force capable of attracting and retaining high-caliber personnel. He noted that officers are on the frontline of security, often risking their lives in their commitment to duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)