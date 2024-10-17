Punjab Government Vows Strong Action Against Insults to Jathedar

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared his administration's intent to enforce stringent measures against individuals who undermine the authority of the Jathedar, the temporal leader of Sikhs.

This pronouncement came in response to an incident involving Giani Harpreet Singh, who recently stepped down as the Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib after allegedly being targeted by former Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Virsa Singh Valtoha.

Mann criticized the Akali leaders for their disrespectful behavior, describing it as a significant affront to the Jathedar's position. In a related development, Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has urged police action against Valtoha.

(With inputs from agencies.)