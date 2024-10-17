Left Menu

Punjab Government Vows Strong Action Against Insults to Jathedar

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has promised strict action against those undermining Jathedar authority. This follows Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh's resignation after facing alleged harassment. Mann criticized Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, emphasizing the Jathedar's role in Sikh authority. Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has called for police action against the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:49 IST
Punjab Government Vows Strong Action Against Insults to Jathedar
Punjab Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared his administration's intent to enforce stringent measures against individuals who undermine the authority of the Jathedar, the temporal leader of Sikhs.

This pronouncement came in response to an incident involving Giani Harpreet Singh, who recently stepped down as the Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib after allegedly being targeted by former Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Virsa Singh Valtoha.

Mann criticized the Akali leaders for their disrespectful behavior, describing it as a significant affront to the Jathedar's position. In a related development, Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has urged police action against Valtoha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024