U.S. ambassador to Mexico denies pause in relations with Mexican government

U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said on Thursday that there is no pause in relations between the Mexican government and the U.S. embassy in the country.

Salazar also said in a press conference that the U.S. has been giving information to Mexico on the arrest of Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada since July.

