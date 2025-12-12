Mexico's Stricter Vape Laws: A Controversial Crackdown

In a decisive move, Mexico's Senate has ratified stringent legal reforms that could see production or sale of vapes and electronic cigarettes penalized by up to eight years in prison and fines reaching 226,000 pesos. This significant escalation in enforcement is viewed by critics as excessively restrictive.

President Claudia Sheinbaum, in support of the legislation, emphasized the dangers of vapes, stating they could be more harmful than cigarettes. Following a global trend of anti-tobacco legislation, Mexico has broadened focus to these devices, paralleling bans in Argentina and Brazil due to escalating health concerns.

Criticism from opposition voices, including Senator Luis Colosio, labeled the reforms as prohibitionist. He argued that rather than banning, the government should focus on regulating and monitoring the industry. The enactment of these rules is pending, with concerns remaining over organized crime and illegal market activity.