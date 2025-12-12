Mexico's Duty Hike Puts Pressure on Indian Auto Parts Exporters

Domestic auto component manufacturers are set to face heightened cost pressures as Mexico plans to increase import duties on Indian goods. This development was reported by the industry body, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA).

Auto parts exports to Mexico in the fiscal year 2025 amounted to USD 834 million. In the first half of the current fiscal year, the exports have already reached USD 370 million. According to ACMA's Director-General, Vinnie Mehta, the revised import duties could escalate costs for Indian exporters significantly.

Despite this, ACMA remains optimistic that ongoing bilateral dialogues between the governments of India and Mexico will ensure continuity and stability in the burgeoning automotive trade. Mexico represents a significant market for India, accounting for 13% of India's passenger vehicle exports and 12% of two-wheeler exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)