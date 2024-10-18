Left Menu

Venezuela Detains Americans Amid Allegations of Terrorism Links

Venezuela has detained three Americans and two others for alleged terrorist activities, heightening the number of foreign prisoners. The Venezuelan government claims conspiracy links with U.S. entities, with one detainee previously convicted in the U.S. The State Department is gathering information regarding the situation.

The Venezuelan government, led by President Nicolas Maduro, has detained three Americans and two others on allegations of terrorist activities, according to Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello. This move marks an increase in foreign prisoners held in Venezuela.

The government has a history of accusing opposition members and detained foreigners of collusion with U.S. agencies like the CIA to orchestrate terror attacks. Last December, Venezuela released several prisoners, including 10 Americans, after negotiations with Washington which saw the U.S. release Alex Saab, a businessman connected to Maduro.

The newest detainees, which include a Bolivian and a Peruvian, add to the count of foreign prisoners in Venezuela, totaling at least 12. Notably, one of the detainees previously faced charges in the U.S. The State Department emphasizes the safety of American citizens globally as a primary concern, pledging to gather further information on the case.

