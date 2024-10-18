Left Menu

New Zealand Escalates Trade Dispute Over Dairy Tariffs with Canada

New Zealand has intensified its trade conflict with Canada over dairy tariff quotas, accusing Ottawa of violating CPTPP rules. The matter, involving misallocation of quotas to domestic firms, has now moved to mandatory negotiations. It's the first such dispute under CPTPP, garnering support from five other member countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 18-10-2024 05:34 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 05:34 IST
New Zealand Escalates Trade Dispute Over Dairy Tariffs with Canada
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In a significant move on Friday, the New Zealand government announced that it has escalated a prolonged trade dispute with Canada concerning access to dairy products within the North American country. New Zealand is calling for mandatory negotiations, accusing Canada of violating the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) rules.

The conflict, originally initiated by New Zealand in May 2022, centers on Ottawa's allocation of dairy tariff rate quotas. New Zealand asserts that Canada agreed to permit some market access to foreign dairy firms via a quota system but improperly allotted portions of these to domestic companies, breaching trade agreement stipulations.

This dispute is unprecedented—it is the first initiated by New Zealand under any free trade agreement and the inaugural contention brought forth under CPTPP by any party. Canada has yet to respond, while New Zealand is backed by five CPTPP members: Australia, Japan, Mexico, Peru, and Singapore, all emphasizing fair treatment in international trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024