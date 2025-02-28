India-EU Push for 2025 Free Trade Agreement Amid Geopolitical Challenges

In a significant strategic move, India and the European Union have decided to finalize a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the end of 2025. This announcement came after a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The leaders emphasized their mutual aim to bolster India-EU strategic partnerships across several sectors, notably defense, security, and critical technology. The FTA is expected to enhance economic ties and facilitate smoother trade relations between the two large economies.

This initiative reflects the shared commitment of India and the EU to strengthen their global positions and adapt to dynamic geopolitical landscapes, positioning them to better meet future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)