Major Drug Smuggling Bust Unveiled: Linked to Pakistan Operatives
A drug smuggler with connections to Pakistan-based operatives was arrested with over one kilogram of heroin. The Pathankot Counter Intelligence, collaborating with Gurdaspur Police, seized 1.350 kg of heroin. The smuggler used drones for transportation. Further arrests are anticipated.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chadigarh | Updated: 18-10-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 10:35 IST
In a significant operation, Punjab Police arrested a drug smuggler with connections to Pakistan-based operatives, seizing over 1 kilogram of heroin.
The operation was conducted jointly by Pathankot Counter Intelligence and Gurdaspur Police, netting 1.350 kg of heroin from the suspect.
Police reports suggest use of drones for drug transportation, and further arrests are expected as investigations continue.
