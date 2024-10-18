Left Menu

China's Economic Stimulus Boosts Stocks Amid Global Market Jitters

China's stock market rose as the central bank launched a new facility to invigorate equities. Meanwhile, mixed Asian markets reacted to growing economic slowdown concerns. In the U.S., robust economic data sustained the dollar near an 11-week high, with speculation about potential Federal Reserve rate cuts underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 10:59 IST
China's Economic Stimulus Boosts Stocks Amid Global Market Jitters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's stock market witnessed an upswing on Friday as the nation's central bank introduced a swap facility targeting equity market growth. Despite the uptick, other Asian markets showed mixed reactions amid concerns about a slowdown in China's economic progress.

The U.S. dollar continued to hover close to an 11-week high, buoyed by strong economic data. Traders anticipated potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, positive retail sales data and decreased jobless claims offered the Fed flexibility in monetary policy adjustments.

In the commodities arena, gold set a new record high, while crude oil prices edged up slightly, influenced by a surprise drop in U.S. oil inventories. However, concerns about global demand tempered weekly gains as Middle East tensions simmered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024