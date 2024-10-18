Tensions Rise as North Korea Declares South a Hostile State

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ratcheted up tensions by declaring South Korea a foreign and hostile nation, according to state media KCNA. Photographs have surfaced of Kim meeting with high-ranking military officials, discussing potential offensive strategies against the South. These actions follow a constitutional amendment declaring the South a hostile state.

This week, North Korea severed road and rail links with the South, a move seen as not only a physical but a symbolic end to any engagement with Seoul. South Korea has warned that any threat to its citizens would spell the end of the North Korean regime.

Amid these strained relations, South Korea and the United States conducted a Military Committee Meeting to express concern over North Korea's threats. Both nations condemned the DPRK's provocative actions and its military cooperation with Russia, emphasizing the destabilization of regional peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)