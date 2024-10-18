Left Menu

Tensions Rise as North Korea Declares South a Hostile State

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un labeled South Korea a foreign hostile nation, intensifying rhetoric and amending the constitution to designate it as such. The move marks a break from decades of policy engagement. Tensions escalate with military provocations and threats of retaliation from both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 11:52 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 11:52 IST
Tensions Rise as North Korea Declares South a Hostile State
Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ratcheted up tensions by declaring South Korea a foreign and hostile nation, according to state media KCNA. Photographs have surfaced of Kim meeting with high-ranking military officials, discussing potential offensive strategies against the South. These actions follow a constitutional amendment declaring the South a hostile state.

This week, North Korea severed road and rail links with the South, a move seen as not only a physical but a symbolic end to any engagement with Seoul. South Korea has warned that any threat to its citizens would spell the end of the North Korean regime.

Amid these strained relations, South Korea and the United States conducted a Military Committee Meeting to express concern over North Korea's threats. Both nations condemned the DPRK's provocative actions and its military cooperation with Russia, emphasizing the destabilization of regional peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024