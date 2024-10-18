North Korea’s Military Deployment to Russia Sparks Global Security Concerns

South Korea has issued a serious security warning as it claims that North Korea has dispatched troops to Russia, escalating international tensions. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol took immediate action by holding an urgent security meeting with senior officials to assess the situation, according to a presidential statement.

The intelligence, military, and national security leaders revealed concerns over the increased collaboration between Pyongyang and Moscow, transitioning from military supply exchanges to active troop deployments. This development is seen as a significant threat to both South Korea and global stability, prompting coordinated tracking efforts with international allies.

Despite the lack of concrete intelligence on North Korean combat involvement, the deployment of around 12,000 troops, as reported by Yonhap, raises alarms. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy claims North Korean officers and troops are aiding Russia, though NATO has yet to substantiate these claims. The growing military ties between North Korea and Russia, marked by a recent mutual defense pact, add to the concerns.

