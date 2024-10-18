North Korea’s Military Deployment to Russia Sparks Global Security Concerns
South Korea alleges that North Korea has sent 12,000 troops to Russia, including special forces, posing a security threat. President Yoon Suk Yeol convened a security meeting to address the issue, highlighting the grave implications of North Korea's military involvement in the Ukraine conflict.
South Korea has issued a serious security warning as it claims that North Korea has dispatched troops to Russia, escalating international tensions. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol took immediate action by holding an urgent security meeting with senior officials to assess the situation, according to a presidential statement.
The intelligence, military, and national security leaders revealed concerns over the increased collaboration between Pyongyang and Moscow, transitioning from military supply exchanges to active troop deployments. This development is seen as a significant threat to both South Korea and global stability, prompting coordinated tracking efforts with international allies.
Despite the lack of concrete intelligence on North Korean combat involvement, the deployment of around 12,000 troops, as reported by Yonhap, raises alarms. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy claims North Korean officers and troops are aiding Russia, though NATO has yet to substantiate these claims. The growing military ties between North Korea and Russia, marked by a recent mutual defense pact, add to the concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte visits Ukraine in his first trip since taking office and pledging support for Kyiv, reports AP.
NATO's Commitment to Ukraine: Rutte's Inaugural Visit as Secretary General
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte's Significant Visit to Ukraine Amid Tensions
Zelenskiy and NATO's Strategic Talks: Ukraine's Battlefront and Victory Plans
NATO's New Leader Mark Rutte Pledges Continued Support for Ukraine Amid Russian Offensive