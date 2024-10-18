Left Menu

Tensions Flare at Israeli-Jordan Border Amid Conflict

Israeli forces intercepted suspects crossing from Jordan, resulting in a deadly skirmish at the Dead Sea border. This incident follows another recent attack, reflecting ongoing tensions between the nations despite their 1994 peace treaty. Anti-Israeli sentiment and rumors highlight the strained security landscape.

18-10-2024
In a tense encounter near the Dead Sea, the Israeli military announced that it had thwarted an attempted border crossing from Jordan, resulting in the fatal shooting of two suspects. Israeli forces came under fire, leading to an exchange that left an IDF soldier and a reservist injured.

Amidst ongoing searches for additional threats, Jordan's military rebuffed claims of a breach, emphasizing the need for accurate information. This follows an earlier attack on September 8th, where a Jordanian gunman killed three Israelis at the Allenby Bridge before being neutralized.

This escalation mirrors regional strife since the Hamas-led assault on Israel in October, despite the two countries' 1994 peace accord. Trade continues across the borders, underscoring the complex ties between the nations amidst heightened security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

