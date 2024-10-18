Left Menu

Grenades Seized in Poonch: Abdul Aziz Apprehended

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir apprehended Abdul Aziz and recovered four grenades at a checkpoint in Poonch district. Aziz was stopped by security personnel at Dundak checkpoint in the Surankote area. Following the discovery, he has been taken in for questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Poonch | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:54 IST
Grenades Seized in Poonch: Abdul Aziz Apprehended
grenades
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have apprehended a man identified as Abdul Aziz in Poonch district, officials announced on Friday.

Aziz was intercepted by security personnel at a checkpoint in the Dundak region of Surankote, where a search led to the recovery of four grenades.

The suspect is currently being questioned as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024