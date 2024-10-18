Grenades Seized in Poonch: Abdul Aziz Apprehended
Devdiscourse News Desk | Poonch | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:54 IST
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have apprehended a man identified as Abdul Aziz in Poonch district, officials announced on Friday.
Aziz was intercepted by security personnel at a checkpoint in the Dundak region of Surankote, where a search led to the recovery of four grenades.
The suspect is currently being questioned as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
