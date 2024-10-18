Mystery Unveiled: Unidentified Body Discovered in Ismailpur

An unidentified man, believed to be around 50 years old, was discovered with his throat slit in the bushes of Ismailpur on Friday, according to police sources.

The initial probe indicates that the man was killed with a sharp-edged weapon before being discarded at the scene. The identity of the deceased remains unknown as authorities conduct a thorough investigation.

Inspector Kuldeep Dahiya, leading the case from Palla police station, confirmed that the body has been sent for postmortem examination. Further investigations are underway to uncover more details about the gruesome murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)