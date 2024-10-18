Left Menu

Mystery Unveiled: Unidentified Body Discovered in Ismailpur

The body of an unidentified man, suspected to be around 50 years old, was found with a slit throat in the bushes of Ismailpur on Friday. The police, upon receiving information, reached the site and began an investigation. A sharp-edged weapon is believed to have been used in the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified man, believed to be around 50 years old, was discovered with his throat slit in the bushes of Ismailpur on Friday, according to police sources.

The initial probe indicates that the man was killed with a sharp-edged weapon before being discarded at the scene. The identity of the deceased remains unknown as authorities conduct a thorough investigation.

Inspector Kuldeep Dahiya, leading the case from Palla police station, confirmed that the body has been sent for postmortem examination. Further investigations are underway to uncover more details about the gruesome murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

