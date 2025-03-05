Himani Narwal murder case: Haryana Police recreates crime scene with accused Sachin

The Haryana police on Wednesday brought accused Sachin to recreate the crime scene at the residence of deceased Congress worker Himani Narwal in Rohtak, whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase near a highway last week. Amid the ongoing uproar over the murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal, the mother of the deceased victim, on Monday expressed her dissatisfaction over police action while demanding the death penalty for the accused.

She warned that she would die by suicide if the accused, Sachin, was not awarded the death penalty. Expressing dissatisfaction over police action in the case, she urged the administration to investigate the "main reason" for her daughter's death.

"The main reason should be told to us. I am not satisfied with the police's actions. I want him (accused) to get the death penalty. If the accused is not given the death penalty, I will commit suicide, and the Haryana government and administration will be responsible for this," Savita Narwal told ANI. The mother also refuted the claims that her late daughter was "friends" with the accused, saying that Himani was a leader who stayed connected to people. Savita said that the accused was trying to cook up stories to save himself.

"My daughter did not have close friendships with anyone. She was a leader, and she used to stay connected. He (the accused) was making up stories to save himself. I want the administration to tell me why my daughter was killed. Money cannot be the reason. If he (accused) killed her, then how can he be her friend?" Savita added. Her remarks come after ADGP Rohtak Range Krishan Kumar Rao said, "Accused Sachin, who runs a mobile shop in Jhajjar, has been arrested. The accused and the deceased had met through social media, and he used to visit her house. She used to stay alone in Vijay Nagar Rohtak. On February 27, he came to her house, and they had a fight over something, and he killed her with the help of a mobile charger cable."

Following the arrest of one person in connection with the murder case of Congress worker Himani Narwal, whose body was found inside a suitcase in Rohtak, police on Monday said that they will take the remand of the accused and, after interrogation of the accused, will be done to ascertain details of the crime. On March 2, the Haryana Police arrested an accused in connection with the murder case of Congress worker Himani Narwal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)