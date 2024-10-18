Sinwar's Demise: A Turning Point in Israel-Hamas Conflict?

The killing of Yahya Sinwar, a critical figure in Hamas, marks a moment of significant consequence for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. As one of Israel's most wanted enemies, Sinwar's death is seen by some as a pivotal step towards ending the conflict that has raged on for over a year.

Despite this victory, Netanyahu is under increasing pressure to conclude hostilities and secure the release of hostages still held in Gaza. While Netanyahu declared Sinwar's demise as 'the beginning of the end,' it remains uncertain if the conflict will de-escalate without further conditions.

This development has ignited debates within Israeli society on whether Sinwar's death can indeed be a stepping stone towards peace. The regional implications of this event extend beyond Gaza, affecting relations with Lebanon, Yemen, and other territories embroiled in conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)