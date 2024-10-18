Violence Escalates: El Debate Newspaper Targeted Amid Sinaloa's Cartel Chaos

A dozen gunshots were fired at the Culiacan-based El Debate newspaper office, marking a violent escalation amid ongoing cartel conflicts in Sinaloa.

The assailants, who attacked the building with gunfire, left visible bullet impacts without causing injuries and fled the scene swiftly in two vehicles.

This attack on the media further highlights the heightened dangers for journalists in the region, exacerbated by the recent arrest of major cartel figures, and has drawn condemnation from press freedom advocates.

(With inputs from agencies.)