Violence Escalates: El Debate Newspaper Targeted Amid Sinaloa's Cartel Chaos

The El Debate newspaper office in Culiacan, Sinaloa was targeted in a gunfire attack, underscoring the threats journalists face as cartel violence surges. The attack is part of a broader escalation in violence following the arrest of two Sinaloa cartel leaders. Press freedom groups condemn the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 18-10-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 21:54 IST
A dozen gunshots were fired at the Culiacan-based El Debate newspaper office, marking a violent escalation amid ongoing cartel conflicts in Sinaloa.

The assailants, who attacked the building with gunfire, left visible bullet impacts without causing injuries and fled the scene swiftly in two vehicles.

This attack on the media further highlights the heightened dangers for journalists in the region, exacerbated by the recent arrest of major cartel figures, and has drawn condemnation from press freedom advocates.

