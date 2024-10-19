Swiss Stance on EU Sanctions Against Russia Raises US Concerns

The United States is voicing disappointment with Switzerland's decision not to completely embrace the European Union's latest sanctions against Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. Concerns have been raised that existing loopholes might allow overseas subsidiaries to bypass these restrictions.

US Ambassador Scott Miller, stationed in Bern, emphasized the importance of targeting sanctions circumvention to hinder Russia's access to necessary resources for continuing its military aggression. He stressed that no company should become an accomplice to this brutal conflict.

Although Switzerland has aligned with many of the EU's measures, it has chosen not to follow specific actions, such as patent application restrictions on Russian companies. The Swiss government maintains that no intellectual property rights violations by Russia against Swiss firms have occurred, and current laws suffice to curb sanction circumvention via foreign subsidiaries.

