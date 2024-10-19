Left Menu

Swiss Stance on EU Sanctions Against Russia Raises US Concerns

Switzerland disappointed the US by not fully adopting the latest EU sanctions against Russia, aiming to restrict finances for its war in Ukraine. Ambassador Scott Miller urged Switzerland to address a 'loophole' allowing circumvention. Switzerland maintains current sanctions laws, covering 2,250 entities linked to Ukraine's conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 19-10-2024 00:46 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 00:46 IST
Swiss Stance on EU Sanctions Against Russia Raises US Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The United States is voicing disappointment with Switzerland's decision not to completely embrace the European Union's latest sanctions against Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. Concerns have been raised that existing loopholes might allow overseas subsidiaries to bypass these restrictions.

US Ambassador Scott Miller, stationed in Bern, emphasized the importance of targeting sanctions circumvention to hinder Russia's access to necessary resources for continuing its military aggression. He stressed that no company should become an accomplice to this brutal conflict.

Although Switzerland has aligned with many of the EU's measures, it has chosen not to follow specific actions, such as patent application restrictions on Russian companies. The Swiss government maintains that no intellectual property rights violations by Russia against Swiss firms have occurred, and current laws suffice to curb sanction circumvention via foreign subsidiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
3
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
4
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024