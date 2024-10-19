Left Menu

El Mayo Zambada Faces U.S. Justice: A Cartel Leader's Day in Court

Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, the long-time leader of the Sinaloa cartel, appeared in a U.S. court for the first time to face drug trafficking charges. He denied the charges and will return to court on January 15. The Sinaloa cartel's internal strife continues as rival factions clash.

El Mayo Zambada Faces U.S. Justice: A Cartel Leader's Day in Court

Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, the notorious leader of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel, faced his first U.S. court appearance Friday amid drug trafficking charges. At the Brooklyn federal court, Zambada stood before District Court Judge Brian Cogan, famously known for sentencing Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán to life imprisonment in 2019.

The 76-year-old, who has been pursued by U.S. law enforcement for years, was apprehended in July at a Texas airport alongside Joaquín Guzmán López, the son of "El Chapo," who also awaits trial. The arrests have fueled violent turf wars within the cartel, manifesting in recent attacks, including a shooting at a Culiacan newspaper office.

Friday's proceedings revealed that some evidence against Zambada is classified, requiring defense attorneys to seek special clearance. Meanwhile, the same courthouse witnessed a significant verdict earlier this week when Genaro García Luna, a former Mexican security official, received a 38-year prison sentence for corruption linked to the cartel.

