El Mayo Zambada Faces U.S. Justice: A Cartel Leader's Day in Court

Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, the notorious leader of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel, faced his first U.S. court appearance Friday amid drug trafficking charges. At the Brooklyn federal court, Zambada stood before District Court Judge Brian Cogan, famously known for sentencing Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán to life imprisonment in 2019.

The 76-year-old, who has been pursued by U.S. law enforcement for years, was apprehended in July at a Texas airport alongside Joaquín Guzmán López, the son of "El Chapo," who also awaits trial. The arrests have fueled violent turf wars within the cartel, manifesting in recent attacks, including a shooting at a Culiacan newspaper office.

Friday's proceedings revealed that some evidence against Zambada is classified, requiring defense attorneys to seek special clearance. Meanwhile, the same courthouse witnessed a significant verdict earlier this week when Genaro García Luna, a former Mexican security official, received a 38-year prison sentence for corruption linked to the cartel.

