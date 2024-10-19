Colombia's Coca Cultivation Soars Amid Changing Drug Policies

Coca cultivation in Colombia has surged by 10% to reach its largest area in over two decades, as reported by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). The new figure stands at 253,000 hectares as of 2023, up from 230,000 in the previous year, marking a significant increase in potential cocaine production.

While coca leaf is legally used by some indigenous communities for traditional purposes, its cultivation has proliferated in southwestern departments such as Cauca and Narino. These areas are known for being controlled by leftist guerrilla groups and criminal gangs, complicating Colombian authorities' efforts to curb drug trafficking.

In response, President Gustavo Petro is advocating for a shift from military-focused anti-narcotics strategies to addressing drug use as a public health issue. He promotes voluntary crop substitution and social investments, steering clear of glyphosate aerial spraying. Meanwhile, cocaine seizures have hit a record high as authorities intensify their crackdown.

