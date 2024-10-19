Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Jabalia's Devastation Amid Israeli Strikes

The Israeli military launched a series of strikes on Jabalia, the largest refugee camp in Gaza, killing at least 30 people, including women and children. Communications were disrupted, and rescue operations hindered. Medical facilities face shortages while aid is slow in reaching critical areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 03:21 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 03:21 IST
Escalation in Gaza: Jabalia's Devastation Amid Israeli Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surge of conflict, Israeli strikes on Friday struck Jabalia, Gaza's largest historic refugee camp, resulting in at least 30 fatalities, according to medics. Among the dead were at least 20 women and children. The strikes also left 50 others injured, with a stark absence of any Israeli commentary.

Witnesses reported rampant destruction as Israeli tanks advanced deep into Jabalia, targeting residential zones with intense air and ground assault tactics. While the military touted the neutralization of dozens of militants recently, the cost to civilian life and infrastructure remains severe.

Amid the chaos, communications blackouts hampered emergency responses. Health facilities, nearly depleted of essential supplies, echoed calls for immediate aid as Israel has begun delivering humanitarian assistance, which many claim is insufficient for the besieged regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
3
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
4
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024