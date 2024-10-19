Escalation in Gaza: Jabalia's Devastation Amid Israeli Strikes

In a surge of conflict, Israeli strikes on Friday struck Jabalia, Gaza's largest historic refugee camp, resulting in at least 30 fatalities, according to medics. Among the dead were at least 20 women and children. The strikes also left 50 others injured, with a stark absence of any Israeli commentary.

Witnesses reported rampant destruction as Israeli tanks advanced deep into Jabalia, targeting residential zones with intense air and ground assault tactics. While the military touted the neutralization of dozens of militants recently, the cost to civilian life and infrastructure remains severe.

Amid the chaos, communications blackouts hampered emergency responses. Health facilities, nearly depleted of essential supplies, echoed calls for immediate aid as Israel has begun delivering humanitarian assistance, which many claim is insufficient for the besieged regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)