Escalation in Gaza: Jabalia's Devastation Amid Israeli Strikes
The Israeli military launched a series of strikes on Jabalia, the largest refugee camp in Gaza, killing at least 30 people, including women and children. Communications were disrupted, and rescue operations hindered. Medical facilities face shortages while aid is slow in reaching critical areas.
In a surge of conflict, Israeli strikes on Friday struck Jabalia, Gaza's largest historic refugee camp, resulting in at least 30 fatalities, according to medics. Among the dead were at least 20 women and children. The strikes also left 50 others injured, with a stark absence of any Israeli commentary.
Witnesses reported rampant destruction as Israeli tanks advanced deep into Jabalia, targeting residential zones with intense air and ground assault tactics. While the military touted the neutralization of dozens of militants recently, the cost to civilian life and infrastructure remains severe.
Amid the chaos, communications blackouts hampered emergency responses. Health facilities, nearly depleted of essential supplies, echoed calls for immediate aid as Israel has begun delivering humanitarian assistance, which many claim is insufficient for the besieged regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
