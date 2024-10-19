United Arab Emirates Brokers New Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Exchange

In a significant development, Russia and Ukraine undertook a new exchange of prisoners on Friday, each side releasing 95 detainees. The United Arab Emirates brokered this negotiation, highlighting its diplomatic influence in the conflict involving these nations.

The exchange saw jubilant scenes, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posting footage of freed Ukrainians draped in their national flag warmly greeting their families. Russian service members were seen boarding buses, marking their journey back after undergoing medical checks in Belarus.

This swap marks the 58th instance of such deals since the war began. A notable returnee, Ukrainian journalist Maksym Butkevych, was among those released. The UAE praised the swap as a testament to its friendly ties with both Russia and Ukraine.

