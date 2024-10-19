Left Menu

DJI Battles U.S. Defense Department Over Military Ties Allegation

DJI, a major China-based drone manufacturer, has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Defense Department, contesting its inclusion on a list of companies linked to China's military. The company claims that this designation is inaccurate, has resulted in significant financial losses, and damaged its business relationships.

DJI, a leading drone manufacturer from China, has taken legal action against the U.S. Defense Department. The company is challenging its addition to a list alleged to have ties to Beijing's military. DJI asserts this classification is incorrect and financially detrimental.

Accusing the Defense Department of a baseless and harmful judgment, DJI claims its business has faced stigmatization, lost contracts, and bans from partnering with U.S. governmental bodies. The lawsuit was filed after over 16 months of failed engagement by the Department regarding the designation.

The U.S.-China tensions fuel these measures, where several Chinese companies face scrutiny. DJI's legal move follows a similar action by lidar manufacturer Hesai Group, briefly removed from the contentious list. As debates continue, DJI remains committed to disputing the military linkage claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

