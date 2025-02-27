Left Menu

Lawmakers Raise Alarm Over National Security Risks Linked to DOGE

Democratic lawmakers are questioning Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency over potential national security breaches. Concerns include the misuse of sensitive data using insecure channels and artificial intelligence programs. The letter calls into question Musk's and Trump's cost-cutting initiatives, emphasizing risks to America's defense and intelligence agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:56 IST
Lawmakers Raise Alarm Over National Security Risks Linked to DOGE
  • Country:
  • United States

Democratic lawmakers are demanding answers from Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency over the handling of national security secrets via insecure communication channels.

In a letter spearheaded by Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Gerry Connolly, the group of Democrats criticized reckless actions by Musk and the cost-cutting measures initiated by President Donald Trump. They warned these could compromise America's defense by exposing sensitive information.

Concerns were raised about DOGE staffers using unauthorized servers and unknown AI programs to analyze sensitive government databases, potentially granting adversaries access to critical information.

The lawmakers emphasized that material from intelligence agencies appeared on the DOGE website, despite assurances to the contrary. They questioned the competency of DOGE employees and the potential repercussions of reducing personnel without regard to national security implications.

Musk and Trump defend DOGE's operations, citing significant financial savings, but neither DOGE nor the White House provided immediate responses to inquiries regarding the letter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025