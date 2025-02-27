Lawmakers Raise Alarm Over National Security Risks Linked to DOGE

Democratic lawmakers are demanding answers from Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency over the handling of national security secrets via insecure communication channels.

In a letter spearheaded by Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Gerry Connolly, the group of Democrats criticized reckless actions by Musk and the cost-cutting measures initiated by President Donald Trump. They warned these could compromise America's defense by exposing sensitive information.

Concerns were raised about DOGE staffers using unauthorized servers and unknown AI programs to analyze sensitive government databases, potentially granting adversaries access to critical information.

The lawmakers emphasized that material from intelligence agencies appeared on the DOGE website, despite assurances to the contrary. They questioned the competency of DOGE employees and the potential repercussions of reducing personnel without regard to national security implications.

Musk and Trump defend DOGE's operations, citing significant financial savings, but neither DOGE nor the White House provided immediate responses to inquiries regarding the letter.

