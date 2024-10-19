Tragic Discovery in Irinjalakuda: Mother and Son Found Dead
An elderly woman and her son were found dead in their Irinjalakuda home. Their decayed bodies were discovered after neighbors alerted police about a foul odor. Both had been absent from the public eye for three days. An inquest is underway to determine further details.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 19-10-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 10:44 IST
An elderly woman and her son were found dead in their home in Irinjalakuda, as confirmed by police on Saturday.
Their decayed bodies were discovered late Friday night after police responded to neighbors' complaints of a foul smell coming from the residence.
Locals reported not seeing the mother and son outside for the last three days. A police officer stated that inquest procedures are ongoing, and further information will be available upon completion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
