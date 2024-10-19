Tragic Loss: Seven-Year-Old Girl's Life Cut Short in Attempted Rape and Murder
A seven-year-old girl was tragically killed after an attempted rape by a 22-year-old man named Jaane Alam. The incident occurred when she went to the market. Following an investigation aided by CCTV, Alam was apprehended by police after a confrontation that left him, and a constable, injured.
A heartbreaking incident unfolded as a seven-year-old girl was brutally murdered after a failed rape attempt, police reported on Saturday. The young victim was abducted and attacked by 22-year-old Jaane Alam, who has since been arrested.
The tragedy occurred on Friday evening when the little girl had ventured out to buy vegetables. After she failed to return home, concerned family members began searching and discovered her semi-naked body in an abandoned house. The family promptly lodged a complaint, prompting a police investigation.
Through CCTV footage from nearby areas, police identified Alam and apprehended him during a confrontation on Beenpur road early Saturday morning. Constable Manoj sustained injuries when Alam opened fire, leading to a retaliatory response from the police. Alam confessed during interrogation, revealing his heinous actions and attempt to escape. Despite Alam's arrest, the final cause of death awaits confirmation through a post-mortem report.
