Village Justice: Tragic Witchcraft Accusation in Odisha

A 50-year-old man in Odisha's Nuapada district is in critical condition after villagers allegedly set him on fire, accusing him of practicing black magic. The villagers, holding a kangaroo court, tied him with straw ropes and ignited him. Police are investigating the incident and searching for the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-10-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 13:37 IST
A 50-year-old man from Odisha's Nuapada district is fighting for his life in a hospital after being attacked by villagers who accused him of practicing black magic. The incident occurred on Friday after a kangaroo court convened by Portipada village residents charged him and allegedly set him on fire.

According to police reports, the victim, identified as Kham Singh Majhi, was tied with straw ropes before being ignited. As flames engulfed his body, Majhi desperately sought help from neighbors but eventually had to jump into a pond to extinguish the fire.

His family rescued him from the water and took him to the Sinappli government hospital, later transferring him to the district headquarters due to his critical condition. Meanwhile, police have registered a case and are investigating the incident, with many villagers having fled upon their arrival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

