Village Justice: Tragic Witchcraft Accusation in Odisha

A 50-year-old man from Odisha's Nuapada district is fighting for his life in a hospital after being attacked by villagers who accused him of practicing black magic. The incident occurred on Friday after a kangaroo court convened by Portipada village residents charged him and allegedly set him on fire.

According to police reports, the victim, identified as Kham Singh Majhi, was tied with straw ropes before being ignited. As flames engulfed his body, Majhi desperately sought help from neighbors but eventually had to jump into a pond to extinguish the fire.

His family rescued him from the water and took him to the Sinappli government hospital, later transferring him to the district headquarters due to his critical condition. Meanwhile, police have registered a case and are investigating the incident, with many villagers having fled upon their arrival.

(With inputs from agencies.)