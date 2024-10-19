Dress Code Controversy: Udhayanidhi Stalin's Attire Under Scrutiny

In a recent legal development, an advocate from the city filed a petition with the Madras High Court alleging a dress code violation by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The advocate, M Sathya Kumar, argues that Udhayanidhi's casual attire, often featuring T-shirts and jeans, defies a 2019 government order to maintain formal dress at official functions.

Kumar also claims that Udhayanidhi's display of the DMK party symbol during government events breaches constitutional boundaries and the Representation of the People Act, 1951, highlighting the need for clear lines between political identity and public duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)