Left Menu

Dress Code Controversy: Udhayanidhi Stalin's Attire Under Scrutiny

A city advocate has moved the Madras High Court against Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, alleging his violation of dress codes at official events. The advocate claims that Udhayanidhi's attire displays political symbols, contravening constitutional provisions while underscoring the need for a separation of politics from governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-10-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 15:26 IST
Dress Code Controversy: Udhayanidhi Stalin's Attire Under Scrutiny
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent legal development, an advocate from the city filed a petition with the Madras High Court alleging a dress code violation by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The advocate, M Sathya Kumar, argues that Udhayanidhi's casual attire, often featuring T-shirts and jeans, defies a 2019 government order to maintain formal dress at official functions.

Kumar also claims that Udhayanidhi's display of the DMK party symbol during government events breaches constitutional boundaries and the Representation of the People Act, 1951, highlighting the need for clear lines between political identity and public duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024