NIA Challenges Bail of PFI Members in RSS Leader Murder Case

The National Investigation Agency has appealed to the Supreme Court against a Kerala High Court ruling that granted bail to 17 Popular Front of India members involved in the 2022 murder case of RSS leader Srinivasan. The Supreme Court has been urged to consider all related petition cases together.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the Kerala High Court's decision to grant bail to 17 Popular Front of India (PFI) members involved in the assassination of RSS leader Srinivasan in 2022.

During the hearing, Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih were informed by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhatti that the NIA has filed 17 appeals related to this case. She urged the court to consolidate all Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) for a joint hearing.

The Kerala High Court, on June 25, had granted bail to these 17 accused with specific conditions, including sharing their mobile numbers and real-time GPS locations with authorities, while rejecting bail for nine others. The Centre has charged the PFI members with instigating communal violence and a larger conspiracy with national ramifications, leading to the NIA taking over the investigation.

