Left Menu

Tensions Surge Over Temple Desecration: Clashes Erupt in Secunderabad

Protests erupted in Secunderabad after an alleged temple idol desecration by Salman Salim Thakur. The city's police resorted to lathi charge to disperse demonstrators from Hindu organizations. Protests were called statewide by VHP, condemning the state government's handling of temple protection. Authorities investigated the incident's details as tensions rose.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-10-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 19:09 IST
Tensions Surge Over Temple Desecration: Clashes Erupt in Secunderabad
  • Country:
  • India

In Secunderabad, protests erupted after an incident of temple idol desecration involving alleged perpetrator Salman Salim Thakur. The actions took place at the Muthyalamma temple, leading to unrest amongst locals and Hindu groups.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) spearheaded the demonstrations, criticizing the Telangana government for its approach to temple protection. Protesters gathered in front of the temple, wielding saffron flags, and demanding justice.

The police, attempting to disperse the crowd, resorted to a lathi charge, resulting in minor injuries to several individuals. Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar and VHP spokesperson Shashidhar condemned the police's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024