Tensions Surge Over Temple Desecration: Clashes Erupt in Secunderabad

In Secunderabad, protests erupted after an incident of temple idol desecration involving alleged perpetrator Salman Salim Thakur. The actions took place at the Muthyalamma temple, leading to unrest amongst locals and Hindu groups.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) spearheaded the demonstrations, criticizing the Telangana government for its approach to temple protection. Protesters gathered in front of the temple, wielding saffron flags, and demanding justice.

The police, attempting to disperse the crowd, resorted to a lathi charge, resulting in minor injuries to several individuals. Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar and VHP spokesperson Shashidhar condemned the police's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)