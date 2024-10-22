Left Menu

Hoax Threats Target CRPF and Kendriya Vidyalaya Schools Across India

A threatening email warned of bombings at schools in Delhi and Hyderabad, causing panic until deemed a hoax. Security teams found no explosives. The threat coincided with a recent blast at a Delhi school. Investigations continue into possible connections with Tamil Nadu politics and Khalistani supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 16:44 IST
Hoax Threats Target CRPF and Kendriya Vidyalaya Schools Across India
  • Country:
  • India

A threatening email targeting educational institutions in Delhi and Hyderabad was received, causing initial concern before being identified as a hoax. Security checks at the locations, including CRPF schools in Rohini and Dwarka and Kendriya Vidyalayas, revealed no suspicious activities.

The email followed a recent incident involving a blast at the CRPF Public School in Rohini, raising alarms about potential threats. Law enforcement and intelligence agencies have intensified investigations, focusing on cyber leads and potential connections to Tamil Nadu politics, referencing Jaffer Sadiq, a sacked DMK functionary.

Meanwhile, authorities remain vigilant as the email threatened improvised explosive devices might detonate by 11 am Tuesday. The Delhi Police cyber cell is probing links between this threat and recent events, exploring possible involvement from Khalistani supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024