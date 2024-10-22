Hoax Threats Target CRPF and Kendriya Vidyalaya Schools Across India

A threatening email targeting educational institutions in Delhi and Hyderabad was received, causing initial concern before being identified as a hoax. Security checks at the locations, including CRPF schools in Rohini and Dwarka and Kendriya Vidyalayas, revealed no suspicious activities.

The email followed a recent incident involving a blast at the CRPF Public School in Rohini, raising alarms about potential threats. Law enforcement and intelligence agencies have intensified investigations, focusing on cyber leads and potential connections to Tamil Nadu politics, referencing Jaffer Sadiq, a sacked DMK functionary.

Meanwhile, authorities remain vigilant as the email threatened improvised explosive devices might detonate by 11 am Tuesday. The Delhi Police cyber cell is probing links between this threat and recent events, exploring possible involvement from Khalistani supporters.

