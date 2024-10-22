Hoax Threats Target CRPF and Kendriya Vidyalaya Schools Across India
A threatening email warned of bombings at schools in Delhi and Hyderabad, causing panic until deemed a hoax. Security teams found no explosives. The threat coincided with a recent blast at a Delhi school. Investigations continue into possible connections with Tamil Nadu politics and Khalistani supporters.
- Country:
- India
A threatening email targeting educational institutions in Delhi and Hyderabad was received, causing initial concern before being identified as a hoax. Security checks at the locations, including CRPF schools in Rohini and Dwarka and Kendriya Vidyalayas, revealed no suspicious activities.
The email followed a recent incident involving a blast at the CRPF Public School in Rohini, raising alarms about potential threats. Law enforcement and intelligence agencies have intensified investigations, focusing on cyber leads and potential connections to Tamil Nadu politics, referencing Jaffer Sadiq, a sacked DMK functionary.
Meanwhile, authorities remain vigilant as the email threatened improvised explosive devices might detonate by 11 am Tuesday. The Delhi Police cyber cell is probing links between this threat and recent events, exploring possible involvement from Khalistani supporters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- threat
- hoax
- CRPF
- schools
- Delhi
- Hyderabad
- investigation
- security
- Khalistani
ALSO READ
Naidu's Strategic Talks in New Delhi: Focusing on Development and Security
Delhi High Court to Reassess Bail Pleas in High-Profile UAPA Case
Delhi Metro Yellow Line Delays Frustrate Commuters
Delhi CM Atishi to Restart Stalled Road Repairs
Delhi court grants bail to RJD chief Lalu Prasad, sons Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav in land-for-jobs case.