Amit Shah Launches ₹300 Crore Farmer Welfare Schemes During NDDB Diamond Jubilee Celebration

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, inaugurated several farmer welfare schemes worth ₹300 crore during the National Dairy Development Board's (NDDB) diamond jubilee celebrations in Anand, Gujarat, also marking the birth anniversary of Shri Tribhuvandas Patel. Union Minister for Panchayati Raj, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh, and other dignitaries were present.

During his address, Shri Shah highlighted the government's commitment to launching "White Revolution 2.0," designed to expand milk production and strengthen the cooperative sector. The revolution aims to empower one lakh dairies, ensuring higher participation of rural farmers in the dairy sector.

Shri Shah paid tribute to Tribhuvandas Patel, who played a key role in organizing cooperative societies for farmers, benefiting over 2 crore farmers, particularly women. He noted that Tribhuvandas Ji’s vision helped create a cooperative movement that now generates business worth thousands of crores of rupees.

The minister emphasized the role of NDDB since its establishment in 1964 by then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, contributing significantly to the White Revolution and uplifting rural communities. He noted the trust and prosperity brought to rural women through Amul's cooperative model, which currently generates ₹60,000 crore annually.

Shri Amit Shah also highlighted the Gobardhan Scheme, launched to convert cow dung into gas and fertilizers, promoting environmental sustainability and benefiting farmers through carbon credits. He announced the foundation stone of a ₹210 crore Mother Dairy fruit and vegetable processing unit and the launch of new ghee products from Uttarakhand and Gir regions.

Additionally, the minister underscored India's leadership in global milk production, with 231 million tons produced annually, surpassing the United States. The government aims to expand the cooperative sector, connecting all eight crore milk-producing families to ensure fair pricing and equitable growth.

Shri Shah praised NDDB's role in supporting agriculture and dairy growth, with new initiatives such as the "Make in India" program for dairy plants and expanding the network of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS). The celebration underscores India's dedication to cooperative development, rural empowerment, and dairy sector expansion.