Drama in Parliament: TMC MP Suspended After Bottle-Smashing Incident
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was suspended for a day from the parliamentary committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill after a heated altercation with BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay. Banerjee smashed a glass bottle, leading to a vote for his suspension. The Bill seeks to amend rules governing Waqf boards.
In an explosive meeting of the parliamentary committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee found himself suspended for a day following an intense altercation. Known for his vocal opposition to the Bill, Banerjee took things to an extreme by smashing a glass bottle and allegedly directing it towards the committee chairperson, Jagdambika Pal.
The incident escalated during a heated exchange with BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay, leading to injured fingers and the meeting's adjournment. Banerjee later expressed regret, claiming he did not intend to harm Pal, yet the committee voted 10-8 for his suspension, with partisan lines dividing the votes.
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which proposes significant changes including non-Muslim and Muslim women's representation on Waqf boards, has been contentious among MPs. Criticism of the chair's choice of invited organizations fueled further debate, spotlighting tensions within the committee.
(With inputs from agencies.)
