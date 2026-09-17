Controversy Surrounds FIFA's World Cup Investment Plan

England FA chair and FIFA vice-president Debbie Hewitt has addressed a letter to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, demanding transparency on his stalled World Cup investment plan. The letter, also sent to FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom, calls for an independent review of the selloff strategy.

Hewitt's move comes amidst growing dissatisfaction within football's governing bodies. Infantino has faced increased scrutiny since the controversial proposal to sell a commercial stake in the World Cup to private investors, leading to objections from UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation, and North America's CONCACAF.

Additionally, Hewitt's correspondence requests the lifting of a suspension imposed on U.S. striker Folarin Balogun, who received a one-match ban at the 2026 World Cup. This suspension would have barred him from participating in a crucial last-16 match against Belgium. The FIFA Council will convene on October 15 to further discuss these pressing issues.