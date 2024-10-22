Telangana Revamps Dharani Portal: NIC Takes Charge

In a significant development, the Telangana government has contracted the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to manage the Dharani portal, an integral tool for land records management. This move replaces a foreign company previously in charge.

The agreement with NIC is initially set for three years, with a possible two-year extension based on performance, according to the issued government order. This shift comes as a response to widespread complaints from the farming community regarding defects in the portal's functionality.

State Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy highlighted that the previous government's hurried launch of the Dharani portal had adversely impacted farmers. The engagement of NIC aligns with promises made by the Congress during their assembly election campaign to address these issues.

