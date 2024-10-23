Left Menu

Tragedy at the English Channel: Migrant Crisis Escalates

French maritime authorities have retrieved two more bodies from the English Channel, pushing this year's total deaths and missing to over 50. A failed crossing attempt on an overloaded boat resulted in the rescue of 46 individuals. This year marks one of the deadliest periods for migrant crossings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 23-10-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 16:36 IST
  • Country:
  • France

In a grim update on the migrant crisis, French maritime officials recovered two bodies from the English Channel on Wednesday. The discovery takes the toll of deaths and disappearances in French waters to over 50 this year, marking a worrying trend.

The latest incident emerged after a desperate attempt by migrants to cross the channel in an overloaded inflatable boat. Fortunately, 46 individuals were rescued, narrowly avoiding a similar fate.

Authorities reported that the response followed the discovery of a life vest, initiating a rescue operation. This year has proven particularly deadly for those seeking a better life in the UK, with 49 recorded casualties until this recent event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

