Controversy Erupts Over TMC MP's Disruptive Parliament Behavior

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat criticized leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Rahul Gandhi, demanding clarity on their stance regarding TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's disruptive behavior during a parliamentary meeting. Banerjee was suspended for a day after he threw a glass water bottle and injured his fingers. Shekhawat accused Banerjee of disrespecting parliamentary traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-10-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 16:49 IST
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday called out leaders of the INDIA bloc, particularly Rahul Gandhi, seeking clarity on their position concerning TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's conduct during a parliamentary committee meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

During the meeting on Tuesday, Banerjee was suspended for a day after an incident where he allegedly damaged a glass water bottle, which resulted in his fingers getting injured and disrupted the proceedings. Shekhawat condemned Banerjee's behavior as an affront to parliamentary traditions, institutions, and the Constitution.

Shekhawat emphasized that Banerjee's actions insult the voters who elected him and stated that such behavior is unacceptable in a democratic setup. He urged Congress and INDI alliance leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, to publicly state their position on the matter and address this 'undemocratic behavior.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

