Kerala Challenges New Explosives Rules Affecting Festivals

The Kerala government has raised concerns regarding new conditions imposed by the Centre's gazette notification on fireworks, which could impact religious festivals like Thrissur Pooram. The state plans to communicate its concerns to the union government. Additionally, efforts to improve waste management have been initiated.

Updated: 23-10-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:47 IST
The Kerala government voiced its concerns on Wednesday about the Centre's recent gazette notification that enforces new conditions for conducting fireworks. The state argues that these amendments to the Explosives Act could detrimentally affect religious festivals, including Thrissur Pooram.

In response, the cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, resolved to alert the union government to these issues and plans to send a formal letter at the chief ministerial level. Both State Revenue Minister K Rajan and Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan have already sent letters to oppose the amendments.

Additionally, the cabinet decided to allocate land for waste treatment plants state-wide under local self-government jurisdictions. They also approved a C-Dit proposal to launch the 'Ente Keralam' portal to improve public interaction and develop a strategic communication team for a year-long period.

