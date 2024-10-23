Left Menu

Impostor Caught: The Fake Officer Manipulating Property Deals

A man posing as an Officer on Special Duty to the Union Home Minister was arrested for attempting to manipulate property ownership in Brijpuri by threatening senior police officers. Known as Navin Kumar Singh, the accused has a history of fraud, including duping people for Rajya Sabha seats and jobs at ONGC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:00 IST
Impostor Caught: The Fake Officer Manipulating Property Deals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man impersonating an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for the Union Home Minister has been arrested for allegedly trying to manipulate a property dispute in Brijpuri, officials reported on Wednesday.

Navin Kumar Singh, 43, who is already facing multiple cheating charges, including for offering Rajya Sabha seats and jobs at ONGC, was detained in Noida. Singh is currently out on bail from previous cases.

Police initiated their investigation after receiving a call about trespassing on a Brijpuri plot. As officers arrived, Singh, claiming to be an OSD, made threatening calls to police officials to force them to hand over the property's possession. Further inquiry revealed his fraudulent identity, leading to his arrest following a raid in Noida.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024