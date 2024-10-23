Impostor Caught: The Fake Officer Manipulating Property Deals

A man impersonating an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for the Union Home Minister has been arrested for allegedly trying to manipulate a property dispute in Brijpuri, officials reported on Wednesday.

Navin Kumar Singh, 43, who is already facing multiple cheating charges, including for offering Rajya Sabha seats and jobs at ONGC, was detained in Noida. Singh is currently out on bail from previous cases.

Police initiated their investigation after receiving a call about trespassing on a Brijpuri plot. As officers arrived, Singh, claiming to be an OSD, made threatening calls to police officials to force them to hand over the property's possession. Further inquiry revealed his fraudulent identity, leading to his arrest following a raid in Noida.

(With inputs from agencies.)