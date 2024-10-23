BRICS Leaders Highlight Sanctions' Impact on Global Economy
BRICS countries express concern over 'unlawful sanctions' impacting the global economy and ongoing Middle East and North Africa conflicts. In a joint declaration, they noted national mediation proposals for the Ukrainian conflict without naming specific nations.
In a bold declaration, BRICS countries have voiced deep concern regarding the adverse effects of 'unlawful sanctions' on the global economy. The statement, released on Wednesday, highlights the collective worries of these nations.
The leaders also turned their attention to the enduring conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa during their discussions. These regions continue to be hotspots of unrest that elicit international concern.
Additionally, the BRICS declaration acknowledged various national proposals aimed at mediating the ongoing Ukrainian conflict. However, the document notably omitted mentioning the specific countries responsible for these proposals.
