BRICS Leaders Highlight Sanctions' Impact on Global Economy

In a bold declaration, BRICS countries have voiced deep concern regarding the adverse effects of 'unlawful sanctions' on the global economy. The statement, released on Wednesday, highlights the collective worries of these nations.

The leaders also turned their attention to the enduring conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa during their discussions. These regions continue to be hotspots of unrest that elicit international concern.

Additionally, the BRICS declaration acknowledged various national proposals aimed at mediating the ongoing Ukrainian conflict. However, the document notably omitted mentioning the specific countries responsible for these proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)