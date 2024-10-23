Supreme Court Commends NALSA's Role in Advancing Legal Aid and Justice
The Supreme Court acknowledged NALSA's impactful role in providing free legal aid, interacting with nearly 457,000 inmates, and assisting over 324,000. Initiatives include legal aid defense counsel and Under Trial Review Committees for convict release. Ongoing efforts focus on pre-litigation assistance and improving legal service education.
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court lauded the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) for its essential contributions to achieving equal justice and free legal aid in India, as mandated by the Constitution. The court recognized NALSA's collaboration with other agencies in fulfilling this crucial role.
Emphasizing progress, a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan highlighted NALSA's consistent efforts, noting interactions with 4,56,798 inmates and the provision of legal aid to 3,24,867 individuals. The court also acknowledged the filing of numerous appeals and special leave petitions for convicts.
Initiatives such as the legal aid defense counsel system and Under Trial Review Committees have been instrumental in broadening access to legal services and recommending the release of prisoners. The court urged continued diligence in these areas, including enhanced training for lawyers involved in pre-litigation support.
