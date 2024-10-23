Left Menu

Supreme Court Commends NALSA's Role in Advancing Legal Aid and Justice

The Supreme Court acknowledged NALSA's impactful role in providing free legal aid, interacting with nearly 457,000 inmates, and assisting over 324,000. Initiatives include legal aid defense counsel and Under Trial Review Committees for convict release. Ongoing efforts focus on pre-litigation assistance and improving legal service education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:42 IST
Supreme Court Commends NALSA's Role in Advancing Legal Aid and Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court lauded the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) for its essential contributions to achieving equal justice and free legal aid in India, as mandated by the Constitution. The court recognized NALSA's collaboration with other agencies in fulfilling this crucial role.

Emphasizing progress, a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan highlighted NALSA's consistent efforts, noting interactions with 4,56,798 inmates and the provision of legal aid to 3,24,867 individuals. The court also acknowledged the filing of numerous appeals and special leave petitions for convicts.

Initiatives such as the legal aid defense counsel system and Under Trial Review Committees have been instrumental in broadening access to legal services and recommending the release of prisoners. The court urged continued diligence in these areas, including enhanced training for lawyers involved in pre-litigation support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024