Supreme Court Commends NALSA's Role in Advancing Legal Aid and Justice

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court lauded the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) for its essential contributions to achieving equal justice and free legal aid in India, as mandated by the Constitution. The court recognized NALSA's collaboration with other agencies in fulfilling this crucial role.

Emphasizing progress, a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan highlighted NALSA's consistent efforts, noting interactions with 4,56,798 inmates and the provision of legal aid to 3,24,867 individuals. The court also acknowledged the filing of numerous appeals and special leave petitions for convicts.

Initiatives such as the legal aid defense counsel system and Under Trial Review Committees have been instrumental in broadening access to legal services and recommending the release of prisoners. The court urged continued diligence in these areas, including enhanced training for lawyers involved in pre-litigation support.

(With inputs from agencies.)